Prevent Watery Homemade Iced Lattes With A Genius Spoon Trick

It's an ineffable fact of life: Iced coffee made at home just doesn't taste as good as it does from a coffee shop. There's probably some magic in the atmosphere of the shop and in the excitement of treating yourself to a drink that helps it placebo-effect its way into tasting so much better. But odds are it's also because your at-home iced latte is way too watery.

Coffee is generally brewed hot and then poured over ice to make it cold. The issue is that while the coffee loses some of its heat to the ice, the heat that the ice cubes absorb causes them to melt, diluting your caffeinated beverage with plain old water.

But if you're a diehard iced coffee lover, don't give up just yet. The good news is that the internet has a plethora of solutions to this, from keeping ice cubes made of coffee in the freezer to pouring milk over the ice before adding a shot of espresso, if you're creating an espresso drink.

Recently, TikTok's Hanna Watkins shared a new hack using thermodynamics to her advantage to make her ice, stay ice. Turns out, if you put a metal spoon in your cup with the ice and pour your hot coffee onto the spoon as it goes into the cup, the spoon will absorb most of the heat, sparing your ice cubes and saving you from a watery latte.