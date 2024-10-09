The Boozy Secret To The Pioneer Woman's Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie can be a real labor of love. You have to be committed to the process if you are going to make this dish from scratch. From the filling to the pie crust to putting the two together, it takes time. So, if you are going to make it, you might want to borrow Ree Drummond's boozy, secret ingredient that will fundamentally change your chicken pot pie's flavor. Per her website, the Pioneer Woman adds white wine along with her chicken broth and heavy cream to create a tasty gravy that is rich and complex.

There are plenty of mistakes people make with chicken pot pie, but adding wine to the gravy is not one of them. This savory, viscous, wine-spiked bath for your shredded chicken, diced carrots, peas, chopped celery, minced onions and garlic, and whatever other veggies you like to add will bring both fruity and earthy notes to your homemade chicken pot pie. It will also add an acidic element that both brightens the overall taste of the gravy and cuts through its fatty nature. But before you start drizzling or pouring this libation into your pot pie filling, there are a few things to consider.