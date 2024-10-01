Jamie Oliver's Top Tip For Making Homemade Fish And Chips

It's easy to encounter mistakes when making homemade fish and chips. This meal will either leave you feeling completely satiated or utterly disappointed. All too often this fried dish winds up being too greasy, soggy, and limp — a far cry from what your taste buds are hoping for. That's why if you are going to make this very British-centric meal, you need this tip from Jamie Oliver: Do not make fish and chips at home for more than four people.

Why? Because per Oliver's website, home fryers tend to be on the small side with the implication being, there is a tendency to try and fit as many pieces of fish and shoe string potatoes in it as one possibly can. This defies one of the most important culinary commandments when frying food: Thou shall not overcrowd. When you break this sacred cooking covenant, the temperature of your frying oil drops leading to undercooked or, even overcooked fried fish if you are trying to overcorrect, where both the taste and the texture suffer.