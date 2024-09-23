The Cinnamon Roll Hack That Changes The Breakfast Game Forever

If you find yourself with a store bought can of cinnamon rolls, you can, of course, simply make them as directed — they'll likely taste delicious. That being said, there are several ways to make canned cinnamon rolls taste even better, including turning them into the ultimate breakfast: a cinnamon roll French toast bake.

Essentially, the cinnamon roll French toast bake consists of canned cinnamon rolls broken up into smaller pieces and placed in a baking dish, then covered with a custard mixture you can whip up in your kitchen — the kind that you would normally coat a whole piece of French toast in before cooking it. The custard will soak into the cinnamon rolls with creamy, decadent flavors while the dish bakes. They're then topped it off with icing from the package drizzled on top of the bake — or if you want to take it up a notch, you can eschew the icing and swap it out with maple syrup. Either way, the result is the perfect combination of the two dishes — it's fluffy and rich, cinnamon-y and sweet.

For the custard, you can use the measurements from any of your favorite French toast recipes — such as Daily Meal's easy brioche French toast — to combine with the canned cinnamon rolls. The dish will bake for about 30 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Give it some time to cool before drizzling any icing and serving.