The Cinnamon Roll Hack That Changes The Breakfast Game Forever
If you find yourself with a store bought can of cinnamon rolls, you can, of course, simply make them as directed — they'll likely taste delicious. That being said, there are several ways to make canned cinnamon rolls taste even better, including turning them into the ultimate breakfast: a cinnamon roll French toast bake.
Essentially, the cinnamon roll French toast bake consists of canned cinnamon rolls broken up into smaller pieces and placed in a baking dish, then covered with a custard mixture you can whip up in your kitchen — the kind that you would normally coat a whole piece of French toast in before cooking it. The custard will soak into the cinnamon rolls with creamy, decadent flavors while the dish bakes. They're then topped it off with icing from the package drizzled on top of the bake — or if you want to take it up a notch, you can eschew the icing and swap it out with maple syrup. Either way, the result is the perfect combination of the two dishes — it's fluffy and rich, cinnamon-y and sweet.
For the custard, you can use the measurements from any of your favorite French toast recipes — such as Daily Meal's easy brioche French toast — to combine with the canned cinnamon rolls. The dish will bake for about 30 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Give it some time to cool before drizzling any icing and serving.
You can also make simple French toast with cinnamon rolls
A cinnamon roll French toast bake is not the only way to combine the two sweet treats. If you're in the mood for something closer to traditional French toast — but with a cinnamon roll twist — then you can use the canned cinnamon rolls in place of bread for French toast.
Start by baking the canned cinnamon rolls as the package instructions suggest. While those are in the oven, use that time to create the egg custard mixture from your favorite French toast recipe. When the cinnamon rolls are done, cut them each in half horizontally. From there, use each half piece of cinnamon roll as a piece of bread; simply dip it in the custard and cook on the skillet.
When the cinnamon roll French toast pieces are done, you can use the icing from the cans to coat them, or swap that out for maple syrup, or even use both for extra sweetness. If you like your breakfasts extra, extra, extra sweet, you could even top the dish with a drizzle of chocolate sauce or a dusting of powdered sugar. Cinnamon roll French toast can also be elevated with fresh fruit and whipped cream — both of these additions will pair well with either the icing or maple syrup.