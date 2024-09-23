Give Your Oven A Rest And Make Garlic Bread On Your Stovetop

Most classic recipes for garlic bread open with an instruction to preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but there's another way to make that crispy bread that can often be even better. Oven garlic bread doesn't require a huge amount of work (especially if you're buying pre-prepped store-bought garlic bread). While covering sliced bread with garlic butter and tossing it in the oven might seem quick and easy, switching the oven out for your stovetop is more efficient in some ways and can lead to better results.

When baking garlic bread in the oven, you can partially cut through the bread and add the garlic butter or cut the whole loaf lengthways and coat the inside of both halves. For skillet garlic bread, on the other hand, slices are going to be your best friend. This is beneficial as it makes it easier to only make the garlic bread you actually need, without wasting any extras. You can make more later rather than trying to warm up yesterday's garlic bread.

Once you've got your slices, you can butter one side with your garlic spread. With that on the stovetop garlic side down, it will get super crispy and fragrant up against the pan in just a couple of minutes. And if you want super rich garlic bread, you can butter the other side while it's in the pan before flipping the bread over.