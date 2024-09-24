There's A Reason You Should Always Let Cookies Cool On A Rack

One thing most people can likely agree on is that cookies are delicious. Whether you're a fan of a classic chocolate chip cookie or if you prefer something a little more outside-the-box (like cornmeal and coconut cookies, for instance), it's almost guaranteed that there's a cookie out there for you. While there are a few types that are meant to be super crunchy, like molasses gingersnaps, many are supposed to be soft and chewy.

And that's one major reason that you'll want to transfer your cookies to a rack to let them cool. Placing cookies on a rack after they're done baking encourages air circulation and quick cooling, which help them achieve the right texture. Alternatively, when they're left on the baking sheet to cool, the cookies are still on a hot surface. They're going to continue to bake, and that's going to make them hard. Since no one likes hard cookies that are meant to be soft, you should always use a cooling rack — and if you don't have one on hand, there are still options.