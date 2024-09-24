There's A Reason You Should Always Let Cookies Cool On A Rack
One thing most people can likely agree on is that cookies are delicious. Whether you're a fan of a classic chocolate chip cookie or if you prefer something a little more outside-the-box (like cornmeal and coconut cookies, for instance), it's almost guaranteed that there's a cookie out there for you. While there are a few types that are meant to be super crunchy, like molasses gingersnaps, many are supposed to be soft and chewy.
And that's one major reason that you'll want to transfer your cookies to a rack to let them cool. Placing cookies on a rack after they're done baking encourages air circulation and quick cooling, which help them achieve the right texture. Alternatively, when they're left on the baking sheet to cool, the cookies are still on a hot surface. They're going to continue to bake, and that's going to make them hard. Since no one likes hard cookies that are meant to be soft, you should always use a cooling rack — and if you don't have one on hand, there are still options.
What to do if you don't have a cooling rack
When you're taking cookies out of the oven, it's fine to leave them on the baking tray for about five minutes. In fact, it'll make moving them to the cooling rack easier, as they'll be more firm and less likely to crumble. Keep in mind, though, that not all cooling racks are created equal. If your house is a cookie-loving house, you'll definitely want to invest in cooling racks that have no more than a half-inch grid for stability, and long enough legs for proper air flow.
If you don't have a cooling rack — or if you're making more cookies than you have space for — there's a couple other options. Transferring them to a paper towel will cool them slowly, but it will also help get rid of extra moisture. Other replacement options include upside-down muffin trays and egg cartons, a line of chopsticks, jar lids, trivets, or bamboo mats. And don't forget, you can also use racks from your oven, toaster oven, or grill in a pinch, which just might make cookie season a little more manageable. Cookies will last about three days at room temperature — just make sure to store soft cookies in an air-tight container or jar.