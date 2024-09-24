The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Cake Mix You Can Buy

Thanks to the invention of store-bought cake mix, with minimal effort, dessert lovers around the world can enjoy warm slices of cake from the comfort of their own homes. Even though most of us wish we always had the time and patience required to whip up a homemade sheet pan vanilla cake, boxed cake mixes provide delicious results in half the time. Yet, with several varieties to choose from, certain options prove healthier than others. If you enjoy fruit-based cake mixes yet don't want to consume too much fat or sugar in one simple serving, avoid the Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside Down Cake Mix and Topping. While you may be happy to find a convenient way to relish in the tropical flavor of this nostalgic cake, Betty Crocker's pineapple cake mix comes with a few notable health-related drawbacks.

In terms of fat, ⅙ of the prepared dry mix and topping contains 40% of your daily saturated fat. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans claims saturated fat shouldn't exceed more than 10% of your daily caloric intake. Depending on the other foods you eat in a day, one slice of this cake may make a noticeable dent in your daily allowance. Furthermore, while all cake mixes include added sugar, the Betty Crocker pineapple cake mix contains more than the average variety.