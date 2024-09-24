The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Cake Mix You Can Buy
Thanks to the invention of store-bought cake mix, with minimal effort, dessert lovers around the world can enjoy warm slices of cake from the comfort of their own homes. Even though most of us wish we always had the time and patience required to whip up a homemade sheet pan vanilla cake, boxed cake mixes provide delicious results in half the time. Yet, with several varieties to choose from, certain options prove healthier than others. If you enjoy fruit-based cake mixes yet don't want to consume too much fat or sugar in one simple serving, avoid the Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside Down Cake Mix and Topping. While you may be happy to find a convenient way to relish in the tropical flavor of this nostalgic cake, Betty Crocker's pineapple cake mix comes with a few notable health-related drawbacks.
In terms of fat, ⅙ of the prepared dry mix and topping contains 40% of your daily saturated fat. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans claims saturated fat shouldn't exceed more than 10% of your daily caloric intake. Depending on the other foods you eat in a day, one slice of this cake may make a noticeable dent in your daily allowance. Furthermore, while all cake mixes include added sugar, the Betty Crocker pineapple cake mix contains more than the average variety.
The alarming amount of sugar in Betty Crocker's Pineapple Upside Down Cake Mix and Topping
Most of what makes this boxed cake mix unhealthy is the amount of sugar. Just ⅙ of the prepared dry mix and topping contains 44 grams of sugar or 41 grams of added sugar which equivocates to 82% of your daily recommended intake. According to medical experts, men should aim to keep their sugar intake under 36 grams per day, and women under 25 grams. The reason this cake mix is sweeter than other store bought varieties has a lot to do with the fruit-based topping. The first two ingredients listed on the box are crushed pineapple in extra heavy syrup and sugar. If you love the idea of making a homemade pineapple upside-down cake but simply don't have enough patience and confidence to make one from scratch, there's a somewhat healthier way to make this dessert with a different boxed mix.
Use a standard white or yellow boxed cake mix and craft your own fruity topping. Use fresh pineapple or canned rings for added convenience and a small amount of brown sugar to create a caramelized exterior. Boxed vanilla cake with homemade pineapple topping has significantly less added sugar and a lower percentage of saturated fat than Betty Crocker's all-in-one variety. The next time you have a craving for pineapple upside-down cake, skip the flavored option and instead, use boxed yellow or white cake mix to craft your own version of this retro-style dessert.