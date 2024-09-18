The Creamy Addition Your Banana Bread Desperately Needs

There are certain recipes that can be a great starting point for an aspiring baker — ones that feel especially approachable, and despite their simplicity, can still be impressive and crowd-pleasing. One of those is banana bread.

While there is truly a banana bread recipe for every day of the week, one addition will take your next version to another level — and you probably already have it stashed in your refrigerator. It turns out, standard-issue cream cheese is one of the many delicious ways you can kick your banana bread up a notch.

Adding cream cheese not only results in a super moist, tasty bread that is both tender and rich (thanks to its 55% moisture and 33% fat), but it also provides a balance to your main ingredient, as bananas are one of the more alkaline fruits, while cream cheese has a pH level of about 4.0, which is considered acidic. In culinary applications, that acid also does a great deal for taste, adding not only its own subtle tang, but also working as a flavor booster (much like salt or vanilla extract) for the other elements in your creation. And best of all, there are multiple ways to work this cream cheese magic into your banana bread that won't complicate the process.