The Creamy Addition Your Banana Bread Desperately Needs
There are certain recipes that can be a great starting point for an aspiring baker — ones that feel especially approachable, and despite their simplicity, can still be impressive and crowd-pleasing. One of those is banana bread.
While there is truly a banana bread recipe for every day of the week, one addition will take your next version to another level — and you probably already have it stashed in your refrigerator. It turns out, standard-issue cream cheese is one of the many delicious ways you can kick your banana bread up a notch.
Adding cream cheese not only results in a super moist, tasty bread that is both tender and rich (thanks to its 55% moisture and 33% fat), but it also provides a balance to your main ingredient, as bananas are one of the more alkaline fruits, while cream cheese has a pH level of about 4.0, which is considered acidic. In culinary applications, that acid also does a great deal for taste, adding not only its own subtle tang, but also working as a flavor booster (much like salt or vanilla extract) for the other elements in your creation. And best of all, there are multiple ways to work this cream cheese magic into your banana bread that won't complicate the process.
Working cream cheese into your creation
You can either mix cream cheese right into the batter (about equal parts cream cheese to your mashed banana), which creates a super moist texture and a creamy quality you just can't achieve with bananas alone. Alternately, you can swirl or layer it into your bread, creating pockets of that unctuousness and precluding the need to spread a single thing on your slices.
This version is also fertile for additional twists, too. Spices like cinnamon shine with a little cream cheese for lift, and crunchy walnuts or almonds add a contrasting pop of texture. Sweet chips are right at home too, although for utterly indulgent banana bread, think beyond milk chocolate and incorporate complementary butterscotch or peanut butter chips. Craving a salty, savory kick? Top your bread with some crispy crumbled bacon.
You can even try flavored cream cheeses like strawberry, for that beloved strawberry-banana profile or salted caramel to really lean into a sweet-tart, salty-rich creation that'll blow minds at breakfast — or as an after-dinner dessert served with a little vanilla ice cream. So whether you're a baking newbie or a seasoned pro, this simple ingredient upgrade will give you a creamy, unforgettable banana bread of which you can be proud.