The Roasted Addition That Easily Adds Tons Of Flavor To Store-Bought Gravy

Homemade gravy is delicious, but not always practical. That's why store-bought gravy has become a go-to for many home cooks. It's affordable, convenient, and can be made ready in a flash ... but it doesn't taste quite as delectable as, say, turkey gravy made from genuine pan drippings. But what if you could make jarred gravy taste just as good as homemade? Plenty of unexpected ingredients can upgrade your gravy in a major way, but one is particularly ideal: roasted garlic.

Roasted garlic is a game-changer. If you've never worked with it before, then you should know it's completely unlike its pungent, raw cousin. When roasted, garlic loses its sharp bite and transforms into a rich, mellow dream. Blended into your gravy, it adds a great deal of depth and complexity, turning even the most basic pre-made sauce into a delight. Grab a bulb from the pantry: We're giving your gravy a makeover!