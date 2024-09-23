The Roasted Addition That Easily Adds Tons Of Flavor To Store-Bought Gravy
Homemade gravy is delicious, but not always practical. That's why store-bought gravy has become a go-to for many home cooks. It's affordable, convenient, and can be made ready in a flash ... but it doesn't taste quite as delectable as, say, turkey gravy made from genuine pan drippings. But what if you could make jarred gravy taste just as good as homemade? Plenty of unexpected ingredients can upgrade your gravy in a major way, but one is particularly ideal: roasted garlic.
Roasted garlic is a game-changer. If you've never worked with it before, then you should know it's completely unlike its pungent, raw cousin. When roasted, garlic loses its sharp bite and transforms into a rich, mellow dream. Blended into your gravy, it adds a great deal of depth and complexity, turning even the most basic pre-made sauce into a delight. Grab a bulb from the pantry: We're giving your gravy a makeover!
Why roasted garlic is the ultimate flavor booster
Many pre-made gravies are one-dimensional. While they certainly taste meaty and savory, they lack the complexity and richness of homemade efforts. They also tend to be overly salty. A touch of sweetness and rich umami solves both problems, by bringing depth and balancing out salinity. This is exactly what roasted garlic offers with its nutty, caramelized flavor. Roasted garlic is sweet, yet never sugary, and full of deeply toasted notes. There are hints of smoke and caramel in the best bulbs, which pair gorgeously with gravy's meatiness.
How exactly should you combine the two together? It's pretty simple. Pour your gravy into a blender or a food processor, then add a few tablespoons of roasted garlic. Blend thoroughly until the gravy turns smooth, then give it a taste. If you want more pungently garlicky flavor, add another tablespoon. Keep this going until it hits the spot.
Different ways to get your roasted garlic paste
So, how exactly do you make roasted garlic for your gravy? It's pretty simple. Peel and chop a whole garlic bulb to expose the soft, white flesh within the cloves, then give it a drizzle of olive oil. Wrap the bulb in foil and pop it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 45 minutes. When it's golden brown and your kitchen smells amazing, you'll know you're ready for the next step. Working with a small batch of gravy? You'll probably just need a few cloves. In that case, you can save a ton of time by pan-roasting them instead of baking. Heat some oil in a skillet and cook the cloves for about five minutes, until they're golden and fragrant.
Once you've gotten your roasted garlic, the last step is to turn it into a paste. For a whole bulb, just squeeze out the soft insides and mash with a fork. Individual cloves are even easier. Just mash them in a bowl and pick out any papery bits. Now you're all set to blend this flavorful paste into your gravy and take it to the next level.