Stir Sour Candy Into Your Tequila Shot For A Tangy Upgrade

Let's be honest — there's a reason that tequila shots come with a lick of salt before and a squeeze of lime juice afterward. With a few exceptions, tequila by itself isn't exactly easy to sip on, which is why so many tequila-based cocktails include sweet mixers and flavorful additions to counteract its relatively strong presence. Clever mixologists have gotten rather creative with surprising mix-ins that elevate tequila to new heights.

As if a shot of tequila wasn't enough to make your lips purse, one creator on Instagram went a step further to make extra sour tequila by using Sour Skittles. Simply add a handful of Sour Skittles into a shot of tequila and stir until the citric acid coating from the candy is adequately mixed into the liquor. You can enjoy a shot of this sweet-and-sour combination that the creator coined "toxic tequila" by itself or add it into a flavored beverage to create a unique cocktail that is brightly colored and full of flavor. Of course, adding candy to tequila isn't exactly a traditional mixer, so some users in the comments are skeptical of how well this toxic tequila actually tastes. Others, however, may see any flavorful addition to tequila as a step up, especially if candy is involved.