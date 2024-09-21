Focaccia Works Unexpectedly Well For An Ice Cream Sandwich

Say the phrase "ice cream sandwich" to a crowd, and there's a good chance that a different image might come to mind for everyone. Maybe it's vanilla ice cream between soft chocolate wafers or sandwiched by two chocolate chip cookies. Perhaps it's French-style macarons or even cereal treats. While these sweet creations no doubt make a tasty complement to your scoops, some frozen dessert fanatics pose a provocative question: Must ice cream sandwiches always be served on sweet slices, separate from their savory counterparts?

Italians might say no, since they're no strangers to stuffing traditional breads with cold treats. In Sicily, for example, you can find coffee granita served on a brioche roll for breakfast, and many regions embrace the same freshly baked sweet bread for their gelato panini. But whether store-bought, picked up from your favorite bakery, or freshly made at home, focaccia (the fluffy Italian flatbread) brings something more to the table. This oily, salty, chewy, and golden-crusted carb may be famous at lunch or dinner, but those very same qualities make it a perfect pairing with a creamy, cool scoop of ice cream when you finish your meal.