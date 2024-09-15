Alton Brown's Secret Ingredient For A Tangy Peach Lassi

If you are in a rut and looking for an alternative to your daily green dream smoothie, borrow a page from Alton Brown and try your hand at making a lassi. A lassi is a traditional Indian drink that uses yogurt as its base. Additionally, it blends water, sweeteners, spices, and even fruit to create a yummy sip with a creamy texture. This drink can be sweet or savory, but they are always delicious and refreshing. When Brown makes his version of his favorite peach lassi, the "Good Eats" host strays from the classic ingredients and throws in some frozen buttermilk lassi ice cubes to the mix to create a tangy smack.

In an Instagram post, Brown explained that buttermilk gives this drink a nice "Southern spin." That said, if you have never tasted buttermilk, you may need to prep your taste buds and your nose. It can have a pungent smell, and its taste can be sour and slightly acidic. But that tanginess is a very similar taste to what you experience when you eat unflavored yogurt. Buttermilk just has a little more oomph to it. So, how do these buttermilk lassi ice cubes come into existence?