Wait, Does Red Wine Vinegar Have Alcohol In It?

Who doesn't love a classic Italian salad dosed in red wine vinegar, quality olive oil, and savory herbs? If you and your family (kids included) love the taste of red wine vinegar, you may have wondered from time to time whether or not this robust ingredient contains real alcohol. After all, with such an obvious title, one can easily surmise this pungent acidic ingredient is made from red wine. While you can't exactly compare your nightly vino to red wine vinegar on a 1-to-1 scale, the latter does, in fact, contain trace amounts of alcohol.

By definition, vinegar is made through the fermentation of alcohol by way of acetic acid bacteria. Unlike traditional red wine which is made through the conversion of sugar to alcohol, vinegar undergoes a second crucial step in the fermentation process. Once sugar turns into alcohol, with perpetual exposure to yeast, carbon dioxide, and airborne acetic acid bacteria, this alcohol slowly transforms and sours into acetic acid which makes vinegar. When all is said and done, while bacteria works hard to consume the alcohol in wine to make delicious red wine vinegar, there will always be scant amounts present in the resulting product. However, the measured alcohol in an average bottle of red wine vinegar is often too small to make an impact.