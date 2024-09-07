The Differences Between An Opal Apple And A Golden Delicious

One of the few rivals to the crunch of fall leaves is the crunch of a fresh, juicy apple. A good bite leaves behind a small puddle of juice in the newly formed crater, and the satisfaction continues as the piece of apple is chewed further, the crunch echoing through the skull. As the apple slowly turns to pulp and is swallowed, the number one thing on the mind is the perfectly sweet and ever so slightly sour flavor left behind. Such is the experience of eating and reaping the benefits from the perfect apple.

Many people find this experience with a reliable Honeycrisp or McIntosh apple, but there are also yellow varieties of apples up to the task of delivering a memorable multi-sensory experience. Most notably: Golden Delicious and Opal. These varieties may seem indistinguishable on the surface since they are both yellow, crunchy, and sweet, but their histories and difference in browning properties set them apart.