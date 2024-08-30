Throw Canned Corn In The Air Fryer For An Unbeatable Snack
Most people only ever reach for a can of sweetcorn when a salad or a casserole is on the day's menu. While these are perfectly fine uses, this pantry staple is capable of much more. If you have a movie night planned this weekend, your canned corn can also become a crunchy snack — all you have to do is air-fry it for a couple of minutes!
It's actually one of the best canned foods to air-fry: Depending on how long you cook it, the corn will get a different texture. A quick 5-minute stint, for example, and the corn will be lightly browned while retaining the sweet juice inside of each kernel à la oven-roasted corn. However, if you keep the heat going for up to 20 minutes, the air fryer will dry out the kernels into something closer to corn nuts.
The versatility is the best part of this hack. Choose whichever version you like and pair that with some seasonings — you'll be hard-pressed to find a simpler and tastier snack.
How to properly air-fry your canned corn
After draining the corn and getting rid of extra moisture by patting them down with paper towels, we recommend tossing the corn with a drizzle of cooking oil to flavor the kernels as well as to help them brown better (however, you can also skip the oil if you're going oil-free). Season with salt, and that's all you need to do to prep the corn for air-frying.
Before you put your seasoned kernels into the air fryer, though, take a quick peek at the basket. At the bottom of the basket will be some vent holes. In some models, these holes could be big enough for the kernels to slip through. If that's the case with yours, just line it with foil. When that's done, place just enough corn into the basket so that it makes up just a single layer. Don't overfill it, or they won't cook right.
Now, decision time: If you like your air-fried corn juicy, set the air fryer for 5 to 8 minutes. Every 2 or 3 minutes, shake the basket to make sure the kernels cook evenly. For the crunchier version, air-fry the corn for 15 to 20 minutes and shake it every 5 minutes.
Seasoning ideas for your air-fried corn
Plain, salted corn is great and all, but if you stop right there, you haven't seen the full potential of this snack. You see, the mild flavor of corn allows it to take really well to just about any kind of topping you can think of.
For those with a sweet tooth, try drizzling your air-fried corn with melted honey butter and a sprinkle of sea salt. This combination balances sweet and savory for a super-indulgent treat. On the other hand, if you prefer a spicy kick, experiment with chili-lime seasoning, similar to the popular Tajín blend (which is often used to season corn on the cob, too.) The mix of chili powder, lime zest, and citric acid adds a zesty, tangy flavor that'll complement the corn's natural sweetness very well.
Don't stop there, though. As we mentioned earlier, the best part about this snack is its versatility. Experiment with ranch powder for a creamy twist or barbecue seasoning if you have a soft spot for smoky flavors. The only limit is your imagination (and your palate)!