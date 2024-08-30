Throw Canned Corn In The Air Fryer For An Unbeatable Snack

Most people only ever reach for a can of sweetcorn when a salad or a casserole is on the day's menu. While these are perfectly fine uses, this pantry staple is capable of much more. If you have a movie night planned this weekend, your canned corn can also become a crunchy snack — all you have to do is air-fry it for a couple of minutes!

It's actually one of the best canned foods to air-fry: Depending on how long you cook it, the corn will get a different texture. A quick 5-minute stint, for example, and the corn will be lightly browned while retaining the sweet juice inside of each kernel à la oven-roasted corn. However, if you keep the heat going for up to 20 minutes, the air fryer will dry out the kernels into something closer to corn nuts.

The versatility is the best part of this hack. Choose whichever version you like and pair that with some seasonings — you'll be hard-pressed to find a simpler and tastier snack.