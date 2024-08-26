Missing Trader Joe's Discontinued Coconut Cashews? Just Head To Aldi
Popular as Trader Joe's may be, it's not uncommon for the grocery store to remove coveted products from its shelves. Among the many discontinued Trader Joe's items that have left customers high and dry, one fan favorite is the sweet and crunchy coconut cashews. Trader Joe's adjusts its product offerings based on sales performance and customer demand. If a product isn't selling well, they can discontinue it and introduce new items expected to perform better. Although coconut cashews may not have been a top seller, many customers are grieving in their absence. One disappointed patron commented on a Reddit thread in R/traderjoes quipping, "I will RIOT these are my absolute favorite and I've been wondering why I can't find them at my store anymore."
In some good news for the discouraged customer and their fellow rioters, discount supermarket Aldi has a perfect substitute for the long-gone Trader Joe's coconut cashews. Another shopper who has tried both brands of coconut-kissed nuts chimed in on the Reddit thread confirming the similarities adding, "Can confirm, Aldi has a version of them. They taste about 95% the same as the TJ version." If you're among the many cashew fanatics nutty for that bygone coconut snack, drive past your local Trader Joe's and head to Aldi instead.
Comparing Trader Joe's and Aldi coconut cashews
For purveyors of Trader Joe's coconut cashews hesitant to embrace the Aldi copycat, comparing the differences between the two is important. After all, a proper dupe should reflect the best characteristics of the original fan favorite. Both brands of nuts contain(ed) cashews, sugar, coconut, glucose syrup (a liquid sweetener derived from starches), and salt for possible flavor enhancement. Both items contain a thickening and binding agent, Trader Joe's' featuring maltodextrin and Aldi's featuring gum arabic respectively. However, there are marginal differences between the two, but neither should significantly alter the flavor of the cashews. The only thing missing from the Aldi dupes found in the TJ's favorite is coconut milk. However, Aldi's selection comes with both white and brown sugar for an extra touch of warmth to make up for that missing coconut depth.
Both selections contain four grams of protein and two grams of dietary fiber. Aldi slightly outperforms Trader Joe's in the healthy fats department with 11 grams of fat compared to 10. As for pricing, the cost varies by location. However, Aldi is known for its competitively low prices, and it's not unlikely that its coconut cashews are a bit cheaper than the former Trader Joe's selection. However, it's worth noting that Aldi's selection is 10 ounces while Trader Joe's is 14. Overall, Aldi's coconut cashews appear to be a close dupe to the discontinued Trader Joe's selection. Of course, a proper taste test is the best way to know for sure.
Pairing Aldi coconut cashews with other Aldi items
When you're not just enjoying them alone as a quick mid-day snack, the coconut cashews pair well alongside other items from the discount supermarket. Next time you're shopping there, pick up some bites that complement the decadent taste of the tropical-tasting nuts. Whether it's a beloved Aldi staple or a seasonal treat, there is plenty to choose from.
Crumble the cashews or keep them whole and sprinkle them atop Aldi's organic apple cinnamon instant oatmeal to give the dish a crunchy, nutty kick that complements the creamy texture of the breakfast essential. In need of a probiotic pick-me-up? Try coating your new favorite nuts in the store's organic vanilla bean Greek yogurt before freezing them for a nutrient-dense, bite-sized, yogurt-covered snack. For something savory, grab a salmon filet and craft a coconut cashew-crusted fish entree with a side of Aldi's easy-to-make long grain and wild rice mix.