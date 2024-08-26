Missing Trader Joe's Discontinued Coconut Cashews? Just Head To Aldi

Popular as Trader Joe's may be, it's not uncommon for the grocery store to remove coveted products from its shelves. Among the many discontinued Trader Joe's items that have left customers high and dry, one fan favorite is the sweet and crunchy coconut cashews. Trader Joe's adjusts its product offerings based on sales performance and customer demand. If a product isn't selling well, they can discontinue it and introduce new items expected to perform better. Although coconut cashews may not have been a top seller, many customers are grieving in their absence. One disappointed patron commented on a Reddit thread in R/traderjoes quipping, "I will RIOT these are my absolute favorite and I've been wondering why I can't find them at my store anymore."

In some good news for the discouraged customer and their fellow rioters, discount supermarket Aldi has a perfect substitute for the long-gone Trader Joe's coconut cashews. Another shopper who has tried both brands of coconut-kissed nuts chimed in on the Reddit thread confirming the similarities adding, "Can confirm, Aldi has a version of them. They taste about 95% the same as the TJ version." If you're among the many cashew fanatics nutty for that bygone coconut snack, drive past your local Trader Joe's and head to Aldi instead.