Best Ways To Eat Artichokes, According To An Expert

Artichokes can be a scary vegetable to cook. From its unusual appearance compared to other greens we eat to the many different preparation methods you can use to make them delicious, it's no wonder there are many mistakes you can make along the way. Thankfully, there are experts like Sarah Raven, author of "Sarah Raven's Garden Cookbook," to help you find your footing.

Raven offers many helpful tips and tricks, not to mention recipes, for making artichokes the best they can be. They're wonderful on the grill, for example, whether whole, sliced, or just the delicious hearts. You could braise artichokes too for an immensely flavorful vegetarian main dish, or skip cooking them entirely to enjoy them raw, such as in whole artichoke salads. You can also give them a quick pickle before dressing them. Lastly, try Raven's favorite way to enjoy them; dipping artichoke leaves in a special Angelica sauce she learned as a child.