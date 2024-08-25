Why Continental Breakfast Is Your Worst Enemy When Traveling Abroad
Everyone loves free things, especially when it comes to food. So if you are traveling abroad and your hotel offers a complimentary continental breakfast, it seems silly not to take advantage of it, right? In reality, it is highly advised that you steer clear of the familiar breakfast spread that is waiting for you in the hotel lobby.
A continental breakfast usually consists of baked goods, breads, fruits, breakfast beverages, and other light options like cereal, eggs, or oatmeal. The exact spread will vary by location, but most continental breakfasts are modeled after a traditional European breakfast. This is true of continental breakfasts at hotels all around the world, which means that you can travel to far away destinations and still be served the same array of pastries and juices for breakfast that you have seen at every other hotel. While continental breakfasts are conveniently located in your hotel and are likely included in the price of your stay, it prevents you from enjoying the new cuisines you traveled so far to enjoy. It is well worth your time to venture beyond the hotel to break your fast and instead head out to explore local breakfast options.
Continental breakfast doesn't offer the cultural immersion that you traveled so far to experience
The saying, "When in Rome, do as the Romans do," wasn't coined for any old reason. So much of a destination's culture and traditions are woven into food. In order to truly experience all that your destination has to offer, be intentional about where you are enjoying your meals in order to experience the local cuisine. This is especially true of breakfast foods — factors like regional delicacies and seasonal foods affect how breakfast looks all over the world. For example, people living in Eastern Asia include rice porridge in many of their breakfast dishes, whereas American breakfasts are more accustomed to porridge made of oats. Lentil crepes and vegetable stews are commonly enjoyed in India, while residents in England enjoy beans first thing in the morning.
While these breakfast options may not be as recognizable as the hotel continental breakfast, you likely did not travel abroad to experience the same familiar sights, sounds, and foods you can enjoy back home. If you need help finding the right spots, this is where your hotel can come in handy. Ask the concierge or front desk associate for breakfast recommendations. You might be surprised at what they suggest — that place you thought was a total tourist trap might be a spot locals love, and the storefront window you assumed was totally abandoned could serve the best cup of coffee you'll ever have.
You might want to avoid continental breakfasts altogether
The biggest mistake you might be making at a hotel breakfast buffet is deciding to eat there at all. Clearly, continental breakfasts are not the move while traveling abroad, but you might want to rethink those free scrambled eggs and blueberry muffins even while traveling to destinations close to home. Not only is the spread extremely repetitive and, let's be honest, kind of boring, it is most likely not as fresh as you'd hope.
One TikToker shared a PSA about complimentary hotel breakfasts after 15 years of experience as a hotel night auditor and front desk associate, warning viewers, "Do not eat that s**t." The creator shared stories of unsanitary cleaning practices, lack of cleaning certain areas and machinery, and the fact that certain food items are not replaced every day to maintain freshness. Users in the comments agreed that continental breakfasts are not often well-kept, claiming that they will not indulge any hot breakfast items like waffles and bacon or items that require perishable foods like milk for cereal because of food safety concerns. When in doubt, opt for pre-packaged foods where an expiration date can be clearly seen, or skip it altogether and grab breakfast at a local diner or coffee shop.