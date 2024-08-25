Why Continental Breakfast Is Your Worst Enemy When Traveling Abroad

Everyone loves free things, especially when it comes to food. So if you are traveling abroad and your hotel offers a complimentary continental breakfast, it seems silly not to take advantage of it, right? In reality, it is highly advised that you steer clear of the familiar breakfast spread that is waiting for you in the hotel lobby.

A continental breakfast usually consists of baked goods, breads, fruits, breakfast beverages, and other light options like cereal, eggs, or oatmeal. The exact spread will vary by location, but most continental breakfasts are modeled after a traditional European breakfast. This is true of continental breakfasts at hotels all around the world, which means that you can travel to far away destinations and still be served the same array of pastries and juices for breakfast that you have seen at every other hotel. While continental breakfasts are conveniently located in your hotel and are likely included in the price of your stay, it prevents you from enjoying the new cuisines you traveled so far to enjoy. It is well worth your time to venture beyond the hotel to break your fast and instead head out to explore local breakfast options.