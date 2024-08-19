Ludacris Tells Us His Favorite Atlanta Restaurants - Exclusive
It takes real dedication to stay true to your hobbies outside of work, and no one knows this better than Ludacris. The Grammy Award-winning artist has been busy touring the country this year, all while brushing up on his cooking skills behind the scenes. Ludacris is well-acquainted with the culinary arts, having founded Chicken + Beer Restaurant in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and starring in the cooking series, "Luda Can't Cook."
Recently, the musician and actor partnered up with seasoning giant Knorr, marking the beginning of another exciting chapter in his career. To celebrate this endeavor, Ludacris released his signature recipe for Lemon Pepper Chicken in collaboration with Knorr on YouTube, providing fans with instructions in the form of song with "Fast Food Remix." An avid home cook, he's even known to carry Knorr products while traveling to make healthier meals on the road.
"I actually like to add Knorr Bouillon to my dishes! What's great about it is that it makes it really easy to bring big flavor to any meal, not just my Lemon Pepper Chicken Cutlets," he shares. But don't expect him to skip his favorite dining destinations when he's back in Atlanta — after all, this is the man who waxed poetic about fried catfish in the track, "Southern Hospitality." In an exclusive interview with The Daily Meal, Ludacris took a break between tour stops to give us his picks of the best restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia, from comforting soul food hotspots to French-inspired brasseries.
Le Bilboquet Atlanta
First on Ludacris' list is Le Bilboquet in Buckhead, Atlanta. Le Bilboquet restaurant began serving diners in 1986 on New York's Upper East Side, though several locations exist today, from Denver to Palm Beach. Co-owned by acclaimed restaurateurs Philippe Delgrange and Rick Wahlstedt, the Atlanta location is led by Executive Chef Cyrille Holota, who worked in Michelin-starred restaurants like L'Arpege before joining the team in 2016. "Le Bilboquet is a very fun concept. It's a classic French bistro, but it's very open and light," Holota tells Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. "When you see our beautiful patio, you can sit down, get a bottle of rosé and a crab salad, and relax."
Given its busy Buckhead backdrop, people-watching is definitely one of the perks of dining at Le Bilboquet Atlanta. Still, it's the unforgettable food that keeps guests coming back for more. The Atlanta restaurant carries much of the same French fare as its legendary flagship location in New York, such as beef tartare and foie gras terrine. You can't go wrong with its distinctly Southern offerings, either — like Brochette de Gambas made with Gulf shrimp, or Tofu aux Épices de Cajun, a vegan alternative to Le Poulet Cajun served with crisp vegetables and juicy verjus dressing.
The Busy Bee Cafe
No trip to Atlanta is complete without a serving of soul food, and The Busy Bee Cafe comes highly recommended by Ludacris. Restaurateur Lucy Jackson opened the establishment back in 1947, when Black-owned businesses were only permitted to operate on two streets. In the years that followed, it became a Civil Rights Movement landmark, welcoming guests like Martin Luther King Jr. through its doors.
Today, the popular Atlanta soul food restaurant is owned by Tracy Gates, who also serves as head chef. In 2022, The Busy Bee made history as the first Atlanta restaurant to receive the James Beard Classic Award — and the following year, it was awarded the Michelin Atlanta Guide's 2023 Bib Gourmand.
Don't let the long lines of patrons deter you — the food here is well worth the wait. At The Busy Bee, it's hard to choose which comforting staples to try first, from crunchy, buttery chicken and waffles to gravy-smothered oxtail over rice. Turkey wings and cube steak are just a few of the daily specials on rotation, while everyday sides include Southern classics like baked macaroni and cheese, slow-cooked collard greens, and black-eyed peas.
Little Sparrow
Ludacris is a big fan of French cuisine, and Little Sparrow is one of his favorite brasseries in town. It's also among the newest: Atlanta chef and restaurateur Ford Fry opened Little Sparrow's doors in October 2023, complementing his nearby steakhouse, Marcel. "We wanted to capture the same crowd and the same experience [of Marcel] but with a faster pace, so you don't have to spend three hours at dinner," Little Sparrow executive chef Bob Ryan told Atlanta Magazine.
Located in the Westside Provisions District, Little Sparrow replaces Fry's recently shuttered Southern eatery of 15 years, JCT Kitchen. And it seems three's a charm, with Fry's new friterie, Bar Blanc, joining the trio just one month after Little Sparrow. Bar Blanc occupies the upper level, serving guests cocktails, prix fixe, and à la carte options, while Little Sparrow offers dinner, desserts, and drinks from the first floor.
The words "Little Sparrow" come from French singer Edith Piaf's nickname, while the restaurant's woody interior mimics 1930s Parisian clubs. But despite its rich French ties, Little Sparrow's unique menu offerings draw inspiration from all over the globe. Dinner plates consist of everything from "La Vie En Rose" (Little Sparrow's take on steak haché and frites) to chicken schnitzel and ricotta gnudi. The picture-perfect, dry-aged burger is considered a must-try by the restaurant's fans, while seasonal specials, like rabbit, are equally deserving of praise.
Umi
If you're looking for great sushi in Atlanta, Ludacris has you covered with Umi. And Luda isn't the only one raving about this chic sit-down spot, either — plenty of folks think it serves some of the best Japanese food in the city. On top of that, you might even see a few other famous faces grabbing a bite. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Drake, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jason Statham are said to frequent this busy Buckhead restaurant. Launched in the spring of 2013, Umi is renowned for its ultra-fresh, authentic Japanese menu, prepared with contemporary touches from executive chef, Todd Dae Kulper.
"We might add a couple of things here and there, but we're always running features and specials at Umi that one, challenge us as chefs, and then two, challenge the guests a little bit," Kulper tells Rough Draft Atlanta. According to Kulper, first-time visitors should start by ordering the Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, an Umi classic featuring tender tuna tartare and thin jalapeño slices over golden-fried pillows of rice. Just be mindful of Umi's dress code before you walk in: Casual attire, like baseball caps and sports jerseys, are expressly prohibited.
Nobu Atlanta
Since opening its first location in New York's Financial District in 1994, chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa's Nobu has been a hit with celebrity clientele. Today, over 50 Nobu restaurants are scattered worldwide, and Ludacris tells us he's partial to the Atlanta outpost. Nobu Atlanta only debuted in late 2022, but the sushi hotspot has already solidified itself as one of the area's favorite fine dining destinations, especially amongst A-listers. Speaking of celebs, Ludacris has a lot of love for a fellow fan of the Atlanta food scene. "My favorite personal chef has to be Guy Fieri," he tells The Daily Meal. "He's a phenomenal individual, I love his style and the tips he's given me."
At Nobu Atlanta, you'll find the same signature dishes that helped put Nobu on the map — including the famed black miso cod — alongside obvious regional influences. "Our chefs start by executing our signature dishes while developing an understanding of the Nobu vision and philosophy," Chef Nobu Matsuhisa tells The Atlantan. "We then source ingredients from local vendors to make the Atlanta experience unique, like dairy products and peaches." Past specials have featured short ribs with peach salsa and soft shell crab served with peaches — though permanent menu items, like Nobu's charred shishito peppers with mustard miso, are not to be missed.
Café Intermezzo
Like everyone else, Ludacris has the occasional sweet tooth — and, as he tells The Daily Meal, Midtown Atlanta's Café Intermezzo has "great desserts and vibes." Whether you bring an old friend or your next date, you can tell your dining partner that the intimate Atlanta eatery was hand-picked by Luda himself. The successful European-inspired flagship café on Atlanta's Peachtree Street has led to Café Intermezzo branches in Dunwoody and Alpharetta, Georgia, as well as Nashville, Tennessee. Inside, you'll find bakery cases brimming with an assortment of freshly-made cheesecakes, tiramisu, and tortes, to name just a few.
The sweet treats at Café Intermezzo are the perfect accompaniment to the impressive beverage selection, which ranges from coffees and teas to wines and cocktails. As if that weren't reason enough to relax in this charming Southern hideaway, it also serves savory mains and late-night plates for when you're craving something heartier.
Rumi's Kitchen
If you haven't had Persian food in Atlanta yet, now's the time. Since 2006, Rumi's Kitchen has supplied the people of Atlanta with a steady stream of flavorful Persian cuisine, thanks to the efforts of chef-owner Ali Mesghali. Ludacris recommends Rumi's Kitchen in Sandy Springs, Atlanta, the growing chain's original location, though you can also visit Rumi's in Alpharetta, Georgia, Washington, D.C., and Houston, Texas. Rumi's menu showcases many traditional Persian dishes, like Ghormeh Sabzi (scallion and beef stew), Ashe Reshteh (herbed wheat noodles), and Joojeh Kabob (charbroiled Cornish hen over rice.)
On the other hand, you'll also see modern recipes with traditional Iranian flair, like Rumi's Wings, spiced with zingy lemon saffron. For a sweet way to end the meal, try the Persian Ice Cream Sandwich, made with colorful mounds of vanilla ice cream swirled with saffron, rose water, and pistachio. Or, if you'd like something with a kick, sample one of the restaurant's several port or dessert wine selections.
Foxx Original Jamaican Restaurant
For a taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Georgia, head on over to Foxx Original Jamaican Restaurant in the historic Sweet Auburn district of Atlanta. Ludacris listed the Jamaican restaurant as one of his favorite places to eat in the city, and it's the perfect stop for island classics like curry goat, fried red snapper, and fall-off-the-bone oxtails with gravy. Apart from the authentic flavors, Foxx prides itself on the freshness of its food, sourcing many of its ingredients from Atlanta's local farmers markets.
Foxx's may not have a full-service dining room, but the family-owned-and-operated establishment is a fantastic choice if you're craving real Jamaican food in Atlanta. Spicy Jamaican beef patties and stewed turkey wings are a hit with meat eaters, while vegetarians can enjoy tasty fried tofu, plantains, and okra. Fancy something different? The Jerk Sandwich is a takeout twist on a Caribbean classic, stuffed with chunks of jerk chicken and salad on coco bread with house-made "Foxx Sauce" drizzled atop. To wash it all down, choose from a vast array of authentic Jamaican sodas, juices, and teas.
Spondivits
If your travels take you toward Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, you'll want to stop into Spondivits. This Atlanta seafood establishment comes with Ludacris' seal of approval — and you'll need to "Move" quickly if you want a seat. Since 1979, the shellfish emporium has been in high demand amongst locals for its steamed seafood buckets, sky-high plates of crab claws, and other briny delicacies. The days of Sid & Marty Krofft's amusement park may be a distant memory for many Atlanta residents, but this is one 1970s institution that isn't going anywhere.
To get things started, take your pick from a variety of mouthwatering appetizers, like award-winning creamy clam chowder and shrimp or crab cocktail. Steamed seafood buckets — stuffed with your choice of Alaskan King Crab, lobster, or shrimp — are a must, though it's worth tacking on an order of Spondivits' luscious fried lobster tails too. With colossal portions, reasonable prices, and a pleasant ambiance, it's easy to see why Spondivits is one of Atlanta's most beloved restaurants.
The Farmhouse at Serenbe
Georgia is famous for its agricultural exports, from peaches to pecans, so it makes perfect sense that Ludacris would nominate this farm-to-table American restaurant just outside Atlanta. It might be slightly off the beaten path in Serenbe, but the menu more than makes up for the added mileage. The Farmhouse at Serenbe was among the first in the area to adopt farm-to-table practices, and it's since cultivated a loyal following across The Peach State for its delicious and sustainable menu.
As part of The Inn at Serenbe, a picturesque bed and breakfast, the rustic restaurant is surrounded by over 30 acres of lush Georgia greenery. The hyper-local menu features ingredients from regional farms and makers, with much of its fresh produce sourced directly from The Farmhouse's garden. Menu choices may differ with seasonal availability, but you can expect staples like prime striploin with foraged wild mushrooms, confit duck leg, and blueberry cheesecake during your visit.
Breakfast at Barney's
There's nothing like a good meal to start your day off right, and Breakfast at Barney's is Ludacris' go-to option for morning grub in Georgia. All week long, the alliterative Atlanta eatery serves breakfast to hundreds of hungry patrons from 7 a.m. onward. Launched in late 2020, the Decatur Street meeting place is a joint effort between "Barney" Lee Berry Jr. and Dr. Rashad Sanford. Fill up on stick-to-your-ribs dishes such as Lamb Chops & Eggs, or sample plant-based plates like Barney's Vegan Yacht Toast, loaded with avocado and spicy veggie sausage — the choice is yours.
Despite its name, Breakfast at Barney's also offers unique brunch options in addition to its all-day breakfast specials. Customer favorites include Fried Catfish & Spicy Spaghetti, as well as the signature Soul Rolls, crunchy eggroll skins filled with greens, yams, and mac and cheese. As you may have guessed, the buzzy brunch spot can get pretty packed, especially on weekends. At the time of writing, Breakfast at Barney's doesn't take reservations, so plan on arriving early to avoid disappointment.
The Garden Room
Inside Atlanta's St. Regis Hotel, you'll find a whimsical eatery that's Ludacris-approved: The Garden Room. You don't have to be a guest of the hotel to experience the restaurant's magic, though it's recommended that you book reservations well in advance. True to its name, The Garden Room is a resplendent setting filled with vining plants, twinkling lights, and live trees. The Garden Room's ethereal interior, paired with its bold, New American menu, make it one of the most desirable dining destinations in Atlanta.
Apart from eye-catching design details, like the glass canopy ceiling overhead, there are endless reasons to fall in love with The Garden Room. The menu features Southern fusion dishes, such as Wagyu & Grits, as well as snacks from further afield, like the shiso leaf-studded Lobster Roll. The playful cocktail menu is another huge plus, with inventive drinks including Meet Your Matcha, a mix of Sipsmith Gin, matcha, cream, and raspberry foam. And while Ludacris doesn't specify his favorite Garden Room meal, the must-try Atlanta restaurant is home to some very tempting specials, like sumptuous Crab Escargot.