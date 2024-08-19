Ludacris Tells Us His Favorite Atlanta Restaurants - Exclusive

It takes real dedication to stay true to your hobbies outside of work, and no one knows this better than Ludacris. The Grammy Award-winning artist has been busy touring the country this year, all while brushing up on his cooking skills behind the scenes. Ludacris is well-acquainted with the culinary arts, having founded Chicken + Beer Restaurant in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and starring in the cooking series, "Luda Can't Cook."

Recently, the musician and actor partnered up with seasoning giant Knorr, marking the beginning of another exciting chapter in his career. To celebrate this endeavor, Ludacris released his signature recipe for Lemon Pepper Chicken in collaboration with Knorr on YouTube, providing fans with instructions in the form of song with "Fast Food Remix." An avid home cook, he's even known to carry Knorr products while traveling to make healthier meals on the road.

"I actually like to add Knorr Bouillon to my dishes! What's great about it is that it makes it really easy to bring big flavor to any meal, not just my Lemon Pepper Chicken Cutlets," he shares. But don't expect him to skip his favorite dining destinations when he's back in Atlanta — after all, this is the man who waxed poetic about fried catfish in the track, "Southern Hospitality." In an exclusive interview with The Daily Meal, Ludacris took a break between tour stops to give us his picks of the best restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia, from comforting soul food hotspots to French-inspired brasseries.