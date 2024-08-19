It's About Time You Start Infusing Your Own Honey With Herbs
Not only does honey never go bad, but it also never seems to go out of style. From the age-old combination of honey and grapefruit to the latest hot honey craze, this versatile sweetener seems to pair with almost everything. Sure, it's sweet and delicious on its own, but you can take it to the next level with a few extra steps. While there are many ways to enhance it — from easily made whipped honey to watered-down honey syrup — infusing it with extra flavor is one of the best ways to upgrade it. Honey infusions range anywhere on the spectrum from sweet to savory. For example, fermenting honey with garlic gives this thick sweetener a potent taste, and Costco's chili-infused honey has a fiery kick. However, some of the best options for honey flavor additions are more subtle — herbs.
Infusing your honey with herbs makes for an easy, flavorful topping. With so many options to choose from, the variety is nothing to scoff at. They're a great pairing, too, as honey is sourced from the nectar of plants, including herbs like lavender and sage, making these combinations feel right at home. All that honey infusing requires is some herbs and patience, and with both those resources, you're ready to get started.
How to infuse honey with herbs
There are multiple ways to infuse honey with herbs, and one option is to use dry herbs. The process is simple: All you need is to fill one-third to half of a jar with dried herbs and fill the rest with honey. Remove as many air bubbles as possible by stirring, then close the jar and store it in a warm place anywhere from one to four weeks. Use whole herbs (or else it'll be nearly impossible to strain), and every few days give the honey a stir. Once the honey has become herbal enough to your liking, strain the honey and enjoy.
You can also use fresh herbs for infused fermented honey. You'll want to alternate between layers of herbs and honey in the jar, but otherwise, the process is identical. Just like with dry herb honey, stir every week or so, letting it infuse for two to four weeks. This method is less shelf-stable than the dry herb option and must be refrigerated, but it's worthy of consideration as it contains healthy probiotics. With so many great herb pairings, it'll be difficult to limit yourself to just one.
Which herbs to infuse honey with
Rosemary is a classic honey pairing. In addition to the earthy, evergreen flavor it adds to the nectar, a rosemary-honey infusion provides lots of health benefits. Grainy bread, meat glazes, and marinades all benefit from this herby add-in. Perhaps the most common ingredient to combine with honey is lavender since both have floral notes that play off one another. This makes it a great addition to countless foods, from honey-lavender ice cream to a topping for scones and cheeses. However, lavender isn't the only floral combination you can use. Chamomile and elderflower provide bright notes and health benefits, and both are great additions to baked goods.
While rosemary and floral pairings might be the most common infusions, there are tons of other herbs to choose from. Try pouring a basil-infused version over Caprese salad, adding mint-infused honey to tea or fruit salad, or even topping pizza with oregano hot honey. Even cilantro and tarragon can work as infusions in the right context. The possibilities are endless, so if you have the patience, consider infusing your next jar of honey with an irresistible herbal flavor.