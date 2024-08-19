It's About Time You Start Infusing Your Own Honey With Herbs

Not only does honey never go bad, but it also never seems to go out of style. From the age-old combination of honey and grapefruit to the latest hot honey craze, this versatile sweetener seems to pair with almost everything. Sure, it's sweet and delicious on its own, but you can take it to the next level with a few extra steps. While there are many ways to enhance it — from easily made whipped honey to watered-down honey syrup — infusing it with extra flavor is one of the best ways to upgrade it. Honey infusions range anywhere on the spectrum from sweet to savory. For example, fermenting honey with garlic gives this thick sweetener a potent taste, and Costco's chili-infused honey has a fiery kick. However, some of the best options for honey flavor additions are more subtle — herbs.

Infusing your honey with herbs makes for an easy, flavorful topping. With so many options to choose from, the variety is nothing to scoff at. They're a great pairing, too, as honey is sourced from the nectar of plants, including herbs like lavender and sage, making these combinations feel right at home. All that honey infusing requires is some herbs and patience, and with both those resources, you're ready to get started.