The Tried And True Cooking Advice Every Novice Needs To Know

There's never been a better time in history to learn how to cook — thanks to YouTube, social media, millions of cookbooks, TV shows, and celebrity chefs. But that doesn't mean it won't feel a little intimidating at first. Whether you're inspired to spend some time in the kitchen by watching "The Bear," or you've been flipping through a box of old family recipes, there is one piece of advice that every novice needs to know no matter what cuisine you decide to tackle: taste as you go.

Ask any chef and they'll tell you that good food doesn't happen by simply assembling a recipe. A good cook has to know what each component tastes like, and then they balance and season flavors throughout the cooking process, whether it's a simple bowl of soup or a complicated croquembouche. When you taste as you go, not only will you learn how to build flavor, but you'll also never have to scramble at the end of a recipe to wonder what went wrong when it doesn't taste quite right.