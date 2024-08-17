When To Add Gnocchi To Your Soup To Avoid A Mushy Mess

Fashioning soup with noodles is an easy way to fill it out and add some satisfying starches to the pot. Although ramen and chicken noodle soup are some faultless examples of brothy, spoonable, pasta-infused dishes, gnocchi soup deserves a spot in your meal rotation just as much as the others. Pleasantly chewy with a bit of give for the perfect mouthfeel, this potato pasta is a creative invention in and of itself, and introducing it to soup adds to its inventiveness. Delicious as it may be, the gnocchi soup-making order of operations is essential.

If you add gnocchi to a simmering pot of soup too early on in the cooking process, you risk mouthfuls of pasta that are water-logged, wilted, and soggy. When it's over-boiled, the molecular foundation of gnocchi disintegrates, compromising its structural integrity. To ensure that you have perfectly textured pasta noodle nuggets gracing your favorite soup recipes, always add gnocchi at the very end of the cooking process. If you're slow-cooking gnocchi soup, the same rule applies, but you'll want to incorporate the pasta during the last hour, as it will take longer to cook through.

Gnocchi can take anywhere from one to five minutes to cook, but if you're not sure if it's ready, there's an easy way to tell. When you drop the pasta dumplings into a pot of soup, they will first sink to the bottom. Once they are done cooking, they float to the top of the soup — et voilà! Time to enjoy.