When Piña Coladas And Corona Come Together, Magic Happens

Summer and social media are the perfect pairing to bring about some of the most innovative cocktails. The latest boozy beverage that's gone viral has us humming a mash-up of Jimmy Buffet's "It's 5 O'clock Somewhere" and Rupert Holmes' "Escape." It's called a Corona colada, an homage to the piña colada, and it combines all the fruity flavors of a colada in a bottle of Corona beer.

The pina colada's genesis can be traced all the way back to 1954 when bartender Ramon "Monchito" Marrero crafted the first of its kind at the Caribe Hilton in Old San Juan, Puerto. It quickly caught fire and gained a reputation for being served at beach resorts and spring break in Fort Lauderdale. But that stigma is quietly fading, and this Corona Colada riff is positive proof that the piña colada is back, re-imagined, and here to stay. To make this seasonal sensation, you can skip the roar of the blender and the clinking of the ice, but you will need a bottle of Corona, some white rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice, and a slice of lime.