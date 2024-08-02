The 2-Ingredient Tomato 'Butter' You'll Be Spreading On Everything
When summertime comes around, even the least green-thumbed among us may take up the effort of growing tomatoes. There's just something about those sun-ripened gems fresh from the vine that is irresistible when the season is at its peak. That said, a good crop of tomatoes can leave you racing to eat them before it's too late. While there are countless recipes that will make good use of an abundance of the fruit — whether you've grown them yourself or simply purchased them from your local market or farmer — many require extensive processing time and steps, and occasionally lengthy ingredient lists. Fortunately, there is a solution for those who don't want to see the fruits of any farming labor wasted, but also can't dedicate time and resources to more involved preparations — and that's a two-ingredient tomato butter.
Tomato butter, in this case, doesn't actually feature any dairy or butter at all. Instead, the easy equation of tomatoes (which can be red or green) plus a little sugar will yield a sweet-tart, very versatile, and totally craveable new condiment. Bonus points? It's accommodating of multiple preparation methods, easy to customize, and vegan-friendly, too.
A sweet stage for your tomatoes
To create your tomato butter, simply simmer and strain the fruit, then further concentrate its pulp with sugar. Don't worry; you won't be committing heresy by adding sweetness. Instead, you'll be highlighting the tomatoes' perfection. Note that some tomato varieties may be more naturally sweet than others, so it's a good idea to taste them first to determine how much sugar you might need. If you go for green tomatoes, you may want to add a bit more sugar to offset their inherent tartness, and even consider adding a little lemon juice or vinegar for balance.
In addition to natural sugars, tomatoes — much like concord grapes — contain pectin, a gelling agent. This gives tomato butter a texture more similar to jam than to ketchup. You can decide whether you prefer a smoother consistency or a chunkier one by adding back some of the strained-out fruit.
Part of what makes this dish so appealing is its range in preparation methods. Simmering your tomatoes on the stove doesn't require too much active duty, but if you're not up for standing by for a few hours while your produce cooks, you can also pop your tomatoes in the slow cooker overnight. Another option is to bake them in the oven, but you can even whittle down active time to no more than 20 minutes by using the microwave.
Customizing and enjoying your tomato butter
Once you have your tomato butter on hand, there are myriad ways to customize it and make it work for your culinary dreams. Spice it up with cinnamon, cumin, or clove. For a little heat, add cayenne or red pepper flakes. A smoky touch with ancho also complements the tomatoes well, and would be especially tasty in a vinegar-spiked green tomato version. Herbs are also an easy way to enhance the flavor of your spread, and classic tomato-loving leaves like basil, oregano, or thyme would all be welcome. You can even brighten things up with a little citrus zest, or incorporate savory aromatics like garlic or onion powder.
Given the many ways you can personalize this recipe, as well as its natural ability to straddle the sweet-savory line, you can find so many applications for your tomato butter, at any time of day. Spread it on toast all on its own at breakfast time, or top with poached eggs for a protein boost. At lunchtime, swap it out for the fresh tomato in a classic BLT sandwich (just don't sleep on the cooking method that will lead to the crunchy BLT of your dreams). When dinner rolls around, glaze your grilled fish with a little tomato butter, or pair with salty prosciutto and creamy cheeses on a charcuterie board. With only two ingredients and a little time, you'll find so many new ways to love your tomatoes.