The 2-Ingredient Tomato 'Butter' You'll Be Spreading On Everything

To create your tomato butter, simply simmer and strain the fruit, then further concentrate its pulp with sugar. Don't worry; you won't be committing heresy by adding sweetness. Instead, you'll be highlighting the tomatoes' perfection. Note that some tomato varieties may be more naturally sweet than others, so it's a good idea to taste them first to determine how much sugar you might need. If you go for green tomatoes, you may want to add a bit more sugar to offset their inherent tartness, and even consider adding a little lemon juice or vinegar for balance.

In addition to natural sugars, tomatoes — much like concord grapes — contain pectin, a gelling agent. This gives tomato butter a texture more similar to jam than to ketchup. You can decide whether you prefer a smoother consistency or a chunkier one by adding back some of the strained-out fruit.

Part of what makes this dish so appealing is its range in preparation methods. Simmering your tomatoes on the stove doesn't require too much active duty, but if you're not up for standing by for a few hours while your produce cooks, you can also pop your tomatoes in the slow cooker overnight. Another option is to bake them in the oven, but you can even whittle down active time to no more than 20 minutes by using the microwave.