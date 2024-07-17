The Food World Mourns The Death Of Top Chef Star Naomi Pomeroy
As reported by Portland Monthly, Oregon culinary luminary and "Top Chef" star Naomi Pomeroy died in a tragic tubing accident last Saturday. The accident took place on Oregon's Willamette River and involved Pomeroy's husband, Kyle Linden Webster, and a friend of the couple. After hitting a snag, all three individuals were ejected from their floats while tubing, with Webster and the couple's friend able to find their way to safety. Sadly, Pomeroy was unable to free herself from the float and succumbed to the water. Retrieval efforts continue as rescuers contend with the hazardous conditions.
While Pomeroy has been well-known within the Portland food scene for some time, the self-taught chef achieved wider acclaim after appearing on several national TV programs. Pomeroy was also the subject of an interview performed by Daily Meal highlighting the unique perspective of the Portland chef. Condolences have been pouring in on social media, including an X post from Andrew Zimmern mourning the loss of the chef. Zimmern stated, "Naomi Pomeroy was a great chef, an icon and a friend for many years. May her memory be a blessing to all who loved her," echoing the sentiments of many other esteemed chefs and culinary personalities.
A promising life and career cut tragically short
Naomi Pomeroy's illustrious culinary career began at the tender age of four, which is when the chef said she developed her very first recipe. While she never received a formal culinary education, Pomeroy earned an impressive number of accolades during her too-brief career. The chef received the coveted James Beard Award for Best Chef with her restaurant Beast in 2014, along with three additional nominations and one semifinalist placement. James Beard is often considered the father of American cooking, and the foundation named for him honors the best and brightest culinary minds in the U.S.
In addition to enlivening the restaurant and culinary scene in Portland, Pomeroy was also a notable participant in numerous high-profile cooking shows. Pomeroy appeared on "Top Chef Masters", as well as "Iron Chef America", where she competed against Jose Garces (who ranked number 10 in Daily Meal's list of top "Iron Chef America" winners). Pomeroy was also co-owner of the Portland-based restaurant Expatriate alongside her husband and served as the executive chef of the establishment. With many reeling in the wake of Pomeroy's tragic death, one can only imagine what the future held for the promising star. According to Portland Monthly there are no immediate plans for a memorial and "her family asks for privacy" at this time.