The Food World Mourns The Death Of Top Chef Star Naomi Pomeroy

As reported by Portland Monthly, Oregon culinary luminary and "Top Chef" star Naomi Pomeroy died in a tragic tubing accident last Saturday. The accident took place on Oregon's Willamette River and involved Pomeroy's husband, Kyle Linden Webster, and a friend of the couple. After hitting a snag, all three individuals were ejected from their floats while tubing, with Webster and the couple's friend able to find their way to safety. Sadly, Pomeroy was unable to free herself from the float and succumbed to the water. Retrieval efforts continue as rescuers contend with the hazardous conditions.

While Pomeroy has been well-known within the Portland food scene for some time, the self-taught chef achieved wider acclaim after appearing on several national TV programs. Pomeroy was also the subject of an interview performed by Daily Meal highlighting the unique perspective of the Portland chef. Condolences have been pouring in on social media, including an X post from Andrew Zimmern mourning the loss of the chef. Zimmern stated, "Naomi Pomeroy was a great chef, an icon and a friend for many years. May her memory be a blessing to all who loved her," echoing the sentiments of many other esteemed chefs and culinary personalities.