Martha Stewart's Favorite Eggs Are Surprisingly Simple

When you have your own brood of chickens, you probably enjoy soft-boiled eggs more than most. It is because soft-boiled eggs are best when you are using fresh eggs. Enter Martha Stewart. Her approved tips to elevate your next egg dish are always welcome, and it just so happens that in an exclusive interview with our sister publication, Tasting Table, the media mogul shared that she can go right out to the chicken coup to get her eggs. Stewart revealed, "I raise my own chicken, and I have my own eggs. I get between 60 and 100 eggs a day at my house. I add it up — 31,500 eggs were laid at Bedford."

It makes it convenient because her favorite way to have eggs is soft-boiled, which uses the steaming method. Luckily, the steaming technique is rather easy and requires nothing more than a pan with a lid and a rack.

However, Stewart's favorite method of preparing her eggs is credited to someone else. Stewart explained, "The New York Times ran a one-page story a couple years ago by [J.] Kenji López-Alt. He said he spent 10 years developing the steamed egg thing. I do it exactly the way that he told us to do it."