Sarabba: The Indonesian Spiced Breakfast Drink With A Rich History

Understanding spices and how to use them is even better when you know their history. For instance, cinnamon, pepper, and sometimes clove are all featured in sarabba. Cloveand a type of cinnamon called Cassia are both native to Indonesia, while pepper came to the islands by way of India, so the modern beverage wouldn't be possible without the long-standing history of trade. The spice trade in Indonesia dates back several millennia. It took on an increasingly global nature in 1498 when Portuguese explorer Vasco de Gama sailed to the coast of India, establishing the first trade connection between Europe and South Asia via sea. In the century that followed, Indonesia became pivotal, as European merchants sought after the Maluku Islands due to the presence of nutmeg, clove, and mace. Today, Indonesia is one of the top spice-exporting countries in the world.

Although the spices in sarabba are important, ginger is the most prominent flavor note. Still popular today, the drink is known as a comforting, energy-boosting pick-me-up, and is loved for its flavor and supposed health benefits. It's thought to aid in digestion, as one of the good benefits of ginger is that it can help settle your stomach. Although great on its own, sarabba is often served with toppings like sliced bread, tapioca pearls, or peanuts. The flavor is somewhat reminiscent of Masala chai, and although it makes a great breakfast drink, in Indonesia it's actually a popular beverage for night-shift workers.