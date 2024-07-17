A Cocktail Smoker Is All You Need For The Best Vanilla Latte
A flavored coffee treat is a great reason to wake up, and there are increasingly diverse specialty options at cafes, whether it's your local shop or a national chain. But by taking matters into your own hands in the morning, you can wake up to a whole new world of flavor combinations, and the latest TikTok trend offers just such inspiration.
Vanilla is one of those elements that pairs perfectly with fresh roasted coffee — hence the ubiquitous vanilla latte. From the orchid's floral notes to its natural sweetness, no matter what variety of bean you select, you can rely on it to partner well with your breakfast cup.
@ethanrodecoffee
Worlds most comforting espresso drinks – smoked vanilla latte
But with one simple tool, you can take that combination to the next level. A cocktail smoker (like you might use for a smoked old fashioned) is a compact contraption that allows you to infuse a drink with a quick and concentrated dose of smoke. Repurposing this device from cocktail hour to your coffee break allows you to transform the classic vanilla latte into an even tastier and super complex caffeinated treat. This easy process only takes an extra moment and requires no more than your usual espresso and steamed milk setup, along with your cocktail smoker, and will result in a slightly smoky, extra flavorful take on your classic vanilla latte.
Making and customizing your smoked vanilla latte
There are a number of different types of smokers, so you can do a bit of research to see what will fit your needs best, but in this case, you're actually only smoking the glass and then setting it aside while you work on your other latte elements. The potent aroma and essence of smoke will remain as you fill your drinking vessel with espresso and steamed milk once they're prepared, so there's no need to worry about infusing the liquids themselves.
If you're familiar with how to make simple syrup, you can experiment with different types of vanilla beans. Mexican vanilla, for example, has deep, woody notes and a subtle spice character that would be nicely complemented by the moody smokiness, while the sweet red fruit, chocolate, and caramel flavors of a Tahitian vanilla offer balance to the mild bitter qualities of smoke.
You can further customize your smoked vanilla latte by experimenting with different coffee origins, wood types (applewood versus maple, for example), and even milk varieties. Even add a little extra layer by concocting a raspberry vanilla latte. With this technique, you might find your favorite new latte is exclusive to your own kitchen.