A Cocktail Smoker Is All You Need For The Best Vanilla Latte

A flavored coffee treat is a great reason to wake up, and there are increasingly diverse specialty options at cafes, whether it's your local shop or a national chain. But by taking matters into your own hands in the morning, you can wake up to a whole new world of flavor combinations, and the latest TikTok trend offers just such inspiration.

Vanilla is one of those elements that pairs perfectly with fresh roasted coffee — hence the ubiquitous vanilla latte. From the orchid's floral notes to its natural sweetness, no matter what variety of bean you select, you can rely on it to partner well with your breakfast cup.

But with one simple tool, you can take that combination to the next level. A cocktail smoker (like you might use for a smoked old fashioned) is a compact contraption that allows you to infuse a drink with a quick and concentrated dose of smoke. Repurposing this device from cocktail hour to your coffee break allows you to transform the classic vanilla latte into an even tastier and super complex caffeinated treat. This easy process only takes an extra moment and requires no more than your usual espresso and steamed milk setup, along with your cocktail smoker, and will result in a slightly smoky, extra flavorful take on your classic vanilla latte.