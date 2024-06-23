This Is The Easiest Way To Tell If Your Corn Is Ripe

There's no better complement to an outdoor meal than a platter of grilled corn on the cob. Sweet, juicy, and full of summer flavor, ripe corn on the cob is one of the season's greatest gifts. Whether you're grabbing a bunch of ears at a local farmer's market or picking up a few cobs at your nearest grocery store, there is one surefire way to tell whether or not these warm weather delicacies are ripe for eating. Upon harvest, corn's natural sweetness slowly degrades and converts to starch, giving you only a short amount of time to enjoy corn at its peak.

To determine if your corn is ripe, peel back a portion of a cob's husk and silk. Then pierce raw kernels with your fingernail or a sharp knife. A perfectly ripe kernel will emit a milky white liquid when cut. This white substance indicates that your corn is in prime condition for eating. Conversely, a white substance that resembles more of a thick white paste rather than a milky liquid is an indication that your corn has moved past the point of consumption. On the other hand, if pierced kernels produce a clear liquid, your corn was unfortunately picked before fully ripening. Next to producing milky juice, there are additional ways to spot perfectly ripe corn.