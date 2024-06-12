We've Got You On The Best Beer To Pair With Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese isn't just an old-school comfort food — and it's not just a side. Whether your family favorite is a spicy three-cheese mac and cheese or a French-style mac and cheese that's different from all the rest (thanks to the addition of crème fraîche or béchamel sauce), there's just something irresistible about it. Want to see the kids' faces light up with delight? Tell them that mac and cheese is for dinner. Want to get the same reaction from the adults in the house? Tell them you're serving mac and cheese with a perfectly paired pint of beer on the side.

To get an expert opinion on what type of beer shines alongside this hearty classic, we reached out to Zingerman's Roadhouse bar manager and sommelier Felipe Diaz. He was happy to help and gave us a delicious recommendation.

"Mac and cheese is a rich dish, and if made with aged cheeses like the ones I enjoy the most, it brings a lot of deep, savory notes. For me, that means a beer with a touch of sweetness and a good, malty backbone," Diaz says. "I'd go with a German-style altbier, like Mothfire Brewing's Atlas." If you're wondering what the characteristics of an altbier are and why it works with cheese, we've got you covered.