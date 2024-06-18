The Wood Chips You Definitely Need For Grilling Fish And Veggies

Are you on the hunt for a new way to add extra flavor to your favorite summertime fare? Next to grilling the perfect cheeseburger and chicken wings, fish and vegetables are worth preparing over an open flame. While you might already know how to grill fish with ease, wood chips impart additional flavor to your next fish and vegetable platter. Adding a handful of wood chips to your gas or charcoal grill elevates the flavor of your favorite meals with an added touch of wood smoke. Thanks to some useful advice from California-based Brazilian Grill Master, Silvio Correa, there are certain wood chips that are better suited to add mild flavor to fish and vegetables than others.

When grilling fish specifically, Correa recommends alder or fruitwood chips. According to the seasoned chef, "alder wood chips are known for their light, delicate smoke." The aroma and subtle taste of this milder wood variety won't alter the intrinsic flavors of your favorite fish. Alternatively, Correa believes "fruitwoods add a gentle sweetness to the fish's natural taste without overwhelming it." Not all wood chips are meant to dominate your palate. With mindful selection, Correa asserts specific wood chips varieties can effectively enhance your next grill-friendly fish and vegetable dinner. Luckily, if you're after a multi-purpose wood chip that simultaneously upgrades the flavor of both fish and fresh produce, Correa stands by fruitwood varieties.