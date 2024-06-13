Here's How Giada De Laurentiis Adds Gourmet Flair To Lamb Burgers

Giada De Laurentiis knows how to add a gourmet flair to backyard favorites. On an episode of Food Network's "Giada At Home," De Laurentiis forgoes the traditional "Friday night" burger and makes lamb burgers, adding an Italian ingredient that separates and elevates the finished product. That ingredient is prosciutto and its sweet and salty goodness makes all the difference. In fact, this cured meat might be better than bacon on a burger.

The celebrity chef's lamb burgers have a little bit of a meatloaf vibe as she blends the ground lamb with bread crumbs, a little milk, and a beaten egg, along with chopped sun-dried tomatoes, Pecorino Romano cheese, flat-leaf Italian parsley, and a sprinkle of salt. Once she has formed her burgers, she wraps them in a wide, but thin slice of prosciutto. De Laurentiis explains in the episode that you want to put the raw burger right in the center of the prosciutto and fold either side of the strip of meat over, wrapping the lamb burger loosely like a present. She then places them in a frying pan where they cook for six to eight minutes per side.