The Ohio Burger Chain That Shares A Mascot With Kewpie Mayo

Before kewpies were food-brand mascots, they appeared as cartoons in publications like Ladies' Home Journal and Good Housekeeping in the early 1900s. In her autobiography, kewpie creator Rosie O'Neill described a kewpie as "a benevolent elf who did good deeds in a funny way."

The subversive cartoons became such a hit that the toy maker George Borgfeldt & Company approached O'Neill in 1912 with a pitch for a doll version. Soon, kewpies were available in porcelain figurines that made for coveted carnival prizes.

At the peak of the kewpie craze, brands like Jell-O and Kellogg's Corn Flakes seized their popularity by featuring them on their packaging. Kewpee Hamburgers and the Kewpie Corporation (formerly Shokuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd.) and Kewpee Hamburgers followed suit — for no other reason than the public's love of Kewpie dolls.

The first Kewpee Hamburger location opened in Flint, Michigan, in 1918, and a decade later, it expanded to Lima, Ohio, where there are currently three locations. According to Gary Flinn, the author of "Kewpee Hamburgers: A Mity Nice History," Rosie O'Neill was "generous with her friends" and never copyrighted the Kewpie name, hence its eclectic use as a mascot. However, Flinn noted that O'Neill was adamant about one thing: That the Kewpie figure on Kewpee Hamburgers' wrappers and merchandise didn't have wings. Perhaps a wingless cupid was O'Neill's way of making the doll more accessible to non-denominational customers. After all, "We cater to all the folks" was Kewpee Hamburgers' original slogan.