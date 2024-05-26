The Ultimate Ranking Of All-Purpose Baking Mixes

All-purpose mixes can be a saving grace since you can use them to make a variety of sweet and savory baked goods. Unfortunately though, some fall short on their promises, so, I went on an adventure to determine which products are actually reliable. In order to do so, I picked up seven different mixes and pitted them against each other to find a winner. Instead of only making classic pancakes, I knew I needed to use the mixes to bake something in the oven as well. I decided on a drop biscuit. Everyone loves biscuits, right?

For the pancakes and biscuits, I followed the directions carefully on each box, from the measurement amounts to the cooking times. I was blown away by the differences in each. I'm a pastry chef, so it was quite easy for me to see the strengths and weaknesses of every all-purpose mix. Using my baking knowledge, I assessed the taste, texture, and presentation of the pancakes and biscuits. I won't get into specifics here, but you can see a more detailed breakdown of my methodology at the end of this article. Honestly, it wasn't hard to choose a winner, because it was clear as day. Come along to see which mixes you'll want to avoid and which you'll want to pick up on your next grocery run.