What To Know About Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, The Lesser Known Sequel

Morgan Spurlock, the creator of the documentary "Super Size Me," which made waves in the food and filmmaking world upon its release in 2004, passed away on May 23, 2024. The documentary tracked the filmmaker's journey consuming only McDonald's every day for one month, creating a widespread conversation that earned Spurlock and the documentary an Academy Award nomination. But "Super Size Me" had a companion sequel that tackled similar topics within the fast-food industry.

After the success of "Super Size Me," more opportunities appeared for the filmmaker, leading Spurlock to join CNN for a new original series and even create his own production company called Warrior Poets. That company then created the sequel "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!" The sequel investigates the chicken sandwich industry as Spurlock attempts to open his own fast food restaurant, placing the focus this time on "big chicken's" impact as opposed to McDonald's. Spurlock confronts how the fast food industry made efforts to transform its reputation, challenging how many establishments began marketing their food as healthy and all-natural in an effort to give their brand image a facelift, blinding consumers once more.