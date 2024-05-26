Give Your Martini A Total Flavor Upgrade With Olive Oil

Olive oil is arguably one of the most versatile ingredients in your kitchen. From frying to sauteing, salad dressing to toast topper, from meals to snacks, and even desserts like olive oil cake, you can almost never have too much of this dream ingredient on hand.

But perhaps there is one area of your at-home food and beverage program that's underserved when it comes to olive oil. When you get to the end of your day and head to the bar cart for a cocktail, you may reach for the jar of olives to add a garnish or even pour out a little of the brine to dirty up your drink, but the oil itself is probably still in the pantry.

But martini drinkers, don't bypass that bottle. Because if you're not putting olive oil in your cocktail, you're missing an opportunity to significantly upgrade your drink's flavor and texture.