The Chicken Soup Mistake Andrew Zimmern Wants Us To Avoid

If you drew a Venn diagram to show the relationship between home remedies and comfort foods, chicken noodle soup would fall smack dab in the middle. Hearty, warming, and packed with nostalgia, homemade chicken soup is vital for those days when you're feeling under the weather, and perfect for a quick lunch or weeknight dinner. You don't need to be a chef to make a pot of chicken soup either, because most recipes are very simple, and almost every culture has its own classic variation. There are a few common mistakes to avoid, however, including a tip from Andrew Zimmern, one of which is to avoid using too many vegetables.

While it's true that most chicken soup and broth needs some onions and carrots and also usually a few bits of celery, the host of "Bizarre Foods" and author of "Spilled Milk" told The Kitchn, ​​"They make the broth too sweet, and not chicken-y enough." For the most savory broth, stick to using only one or two of each vegetable for a large stovetop-sized batch of soup.