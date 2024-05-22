The Old School Cereal Mascot That's Giving Us Nightmares

Cereal brands are no strangers to whimsical mascots grinning ear to ear, tempting children and adults alike to try a bowl of their sugary breakfast cereals. From Honey Nut Cheerios' Buzz Bee to Lucky the Leprechaun yearning for Lucky Charms, these smiling cartoons have become just as famous as the cereal itself. But not all cereal mascots have reached icon status. One of the offbeat cereal mascots that time has forgotten is Krinkles the Clown... although we aren't faulting anyone for letting his terrifying painted face fade from memory. Post Cereal created Krinkles the Clown in 1956 to promote Sugar Rice Krinkles cereal. The cereal brand plastered the eerie-looking mascot across cereal boxes everywhere in hopes that children would be excited to eat breakfast food spooned by a big-eyed, red-nosed clown.

Although there is a fascinating psychology behind the success of food mascots, Krinkles the clown didn't exactly meet the mark. Fortunately for those with coulrophobia (the extreme fear of clowns), Krinkles was only the cereal's mascot from 1956 until 1969 when the cereal was discontinued. The retirement of Sugar Rice Krinkles made way for Cocoa Pebbles and Fruity Pebbles, which are still available today. Luckily, there is no clown to be found on Post's modern cereal boxes – just the Flintstones Family.