How A French Cosmopolitan Differs From The Original Drink

There are competing stories when it comes to the Cosmo's creation, and the word "French" actually appears as part of the oldest known recipe, in the form of vermouth. This century-old formula called for two kinds of whiskey, vodka, something called "Swedish punch," and two kinds of vermouth: Italian and French. While that version bears little resemblance to the cocktail we call the Cosmo today, one post-Prohibition iteration in the 1930s hews a bit closer to the contemporary recipe, except with gin, raspberry syrup, and lemon, but this is also where we start to see Cointreau.

There are stories about two very similar drinks that share the DNA of the modern Cosmo being created in the 1970s and '80s, in Minnesota and New York City, respectively, and some even point to San Francisco as well. No sources suggest that the drink has had real ties to France — aside from the fact that orange liqueurs are of French origin. Perhaps the idea that cognac is also involved (the spirit is a product of the Cognac region of France) plays a role in its naming.

Regardless of where the drink came from or how it wound up with this European flair, the French Cosmopolitan is a delicious cocktail despite (or, depending on how you look at it, because of) its differences to the classic. Fortunately, there's always room for another drink on the cocktail list.