Ina Garten's Towel Trick Makes It So Easy To Travel With Desserts

In most cases, the biggest hurdle when making a dessert is simply getting the recipe right. Once you've made the effort to fluff your flour before baking or fold in the egg whites, you're usually in the clear. However, if you plan to transport your dessert elsewhere, this can come with its own set of challenges. Unless you opt for cookies, banana bread or another dessert that can sit safely in a plastic storage container, you could easily end up with smeared frosting or smushed cake layers.

The easiest way to prevent this from happening, as Ina Garten shared on her website, is to use a damp kitchen towel, and stick it under the plate holding your dessert. Even through bumpy roads and sharp turns, the dessert will stay in place. The reason this works is similar to why putting a damp kitchen towel under a cutting board prevents it from sliding around on the counter. It creates friction between the plate and the floor of the trunk, effectively reducing the movement that makes it so hard to travel with certain desserts.