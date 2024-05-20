This Is How Many Mimosas You'll Get From One Bottle Of Champagne

You know the drill. It's time for weekend brunch and you're in charge of setting up the Mimosa station for you and your friends. But when gathering together all of your necessities, it's important to know just how much of each ingredient you're going to need. So, how many Mimosas will you get from a single bottle of Champagne? Generally speaking, the average bottle of Champagne contains 750 milliliters of bubbly.

Depending on how much juice (or lack thereof) you like in your Mimosa, one bottle should generate between six and eight glasses of the popular brunch cocktail. Of course, ratios for Mimosas can vary depending on how strong you enjoy your bubbly beverage. Some experts recommend a ratio of 2 parts Champagne to 1 part orange juice, while others suggest a 3:1 ratio. This can sway the number of glasses you get out of your bottle of sparkling wine.