When Does Del Taco Stop Serving Breakfast?

Del Taco is a restaurant primarily associated with tacos and other Mexican fare (it's right in the name, after all), but the establishment features a surprising mix of menu items. Along with burgers and fries, the chain also has a lot to offer in the way of breakfast food. Just know that if you find yourself with a massive breakfast craving that only Del Taco double cheese breakfast taco can satisfy, you have a limited window to get one. Most Del Taco locations serve breakfast from 5 to 10:45 a.m.; however, your neighborhood Del Taco could be one of the locations where the breakfast schedule differs.

Del Taco's first breakfast offerings appeared on the menu in 2014 and consisted of breakfast tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. Although breakfast items were available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. when the menu was initially introduced, customers now must visit the restaurant early in the day to satisfy cravings. Despite the shortened breakfast schedule, the breakfast menu has greatly expanded. In addition to breakfast tacos and burritos, you have your choice of toasted wraps, donut bites, hashbrown sticks (which appear at number 11 in the ultimate ranking of fast-food hash browns), and more.