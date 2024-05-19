When Does Del Taco Stop Serving Breakfast?
Del Taco is a restaurant primarily associated with tacos and other Mexican fare (it's right in the name, after all), but the establishment features a surprising mix of menu items. Along with burgers and fries, the chain also has a lot to offer in the way of breakfast food. Just know that if you find yourself with a massive breakfast craving that only Del Taco double cheese breakfast taco can satisfy, you have a limited window to get one. Most Del Taco locations serve breakfast from 5 to 10:45 a.m.; however, your neighborhood Del Taco could be one of the locations where the breakfast schedule differs.
Del Taco's first breakfast offerings appeared on the menu in 2014 and consisted of breakfast tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. Although breakfast items were available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. when the menu was initially introduced, customers now must visit the restaurant early in the day to satisfy cravings. Despite the shortened breakfast schedule, the breakfast menu has greatly expanded. In addition to breakfast tacos and burritos, you have your choice of toasted wraps, donut bites, hashbrown sticks (which appear at number 11 in the ultimate ranking of fast-food hash browns), and more.
Why breakfast times at Del Taco can vary
Del Taco consists of numerous franchises vs. all locations being under corporate ownership, which means that breakfast times and availability can vary from place to place. This is standard practice at most chain restaurants, which may opt to not serve breakfast at all due to lack of demand or other issues. Other establishments may use these factors to develop a breakfast schedule that offers the greatest benefit to the restaurant and its customers.
A conversation on Reddit illustrates how breakfast practices can vary at different Del Taco locations. A self-proclaimed staff worker stated that it may be possible to order breakfast as late as 11:10 a.m. at their location provided that the restaurant has eggs left over. The employee also specified that their location offers the breakfast menu until 11 a.m., a few minutes later than the 10:45 a.m. stated on the Del Taco website. If you don't make it to this fast-food establishment in time for breakfast, you could always consider ordering one of Del Taco's many healthy menu items.