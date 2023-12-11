Save Your Roasted Mushroom Juice For An Umami-Filled Flavor Enhancer

Nothing pairs with a hearty meal quite like roasted vegetables. They're easy to customize and dress up, and bring a well-rounded nutritious edge to any spread. Whether you prefer caramelized carrots with Brussels sprouts or lemon-kissed asparagus, there's no wrong combination of veggies for roasting. However, thanks to their meaty flavor and buttery, satiating quality, one of our favorite vegetables to roast is mushrooms. It's not just the tender or tasty spirit of roasted mushrooms that we love; it's also the flavor-filled juice that seeps onto the pan as they cook. Although your first instinct might be to throw it out, this overlooked mushroom byproduct is a culinary secret weapon.

Mushrooms are known for their rich, umami flavor, which can bring a deep, savory essence to your favorite dishes. Like most vegetables, mushrooms sweat out the liquid inside of them when they're roasted. But it's not just water escaping: It's also the mushroom's flavor, and this decadent juice can amplify the umami profile of otherwise flat dishes.

Not only does roasted 'shroom juice give your recipes a much-needed savory depth, but it's also a low-calorie method for adding flavorful moisture to dishes without relying on heavy sauces. Plus, it complements a vast range of recipes, ensuring that your options for use are always abundant. Did we mention that you're also reducing food waste when you put mushroom juice to use? Eating well and practicing sustainability all at once — what's better than that?