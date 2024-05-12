Does Dairy Queen Serve Breakfast At Every Location?

When you think of Dairy Queen, you most likely imagine all manner of frosty treats (such as the Dairy Queen Blizzard, which isn't technically ice cream). The chain also offers a hot food menu that features standard fast-food fare like burgers, chicken, and fries. You may even be able to find breakfast at the restaurant — but only at select locations.

Now, the menu featured on the official Dairy Queen website lacks any breakfast offerings. However, the website for a Dairy Queen based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania does feature breakfast, including pancakes, eggs, hash browns, and many other early morning offerings. Customers can order these menu items every day from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., at which point the lunch/dinner menu begins. Because Dairy Queen consists of franchises, some restaurants will offer items that aren't found at other locations. That appears to be the case with the Cranberry Dairy Queen, which includes a disclaimer at the bottom of the page stating, "The business represented on this website is a DQ franchise and is independently owned and operated."