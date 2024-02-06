Hard-Boiled Egg Yolks Are Key For An Easy-To-Make Hollandaise Sauce

Hollandaise sauce is the perfect sauce to put on eggs benedict, poached eggs, or roasted asparagus. But, let's be honest, it isn't the easiest thing to make. Though it comes together with just three simple ingredients — egg yolks, clarified butter, and an acid such as lemon juice or vinegar — there's a lot of room for error. Use butter that's a little too hot, for example, and the eggs could easily curdle. Use the wrong ratio of ingredients, and the mixture could start to separate.

The unstable nature of the classic French sauce is reason enough to resort to the jarred or powdered kind. But there's actually a shortcut that can make it easier to prepare from scratch. Instead of whisking raw egg yolks over a double boiler, simply hard boil them, then blend them up with the clarified butter and lemon juice until it turns into a sauce. Even though this method breaks the rules of a traditional hollandaise, there's no risk of accidental overcooking, and it looks and tastes nearly identical to the real thing.