The Sweet Liqueur Ina Garten Swears By For The Best Blueberry Pie

As the weather starts to warm up, a number of fruits come into season. Blueberries, which are ideal for turning into blueberry muffins, easy breakfast pancakes, or a yummy blueberry pie, are some of the best. If you opt for a pie, you should know there are a few secret ingredients you can add to really ramp up the flavor and make it into one of your best-ever desserts. Ina Garten offers one such option on her blog, Barefoot Contessa: cassis, a type of blackcurrant liqueur. While it might not be a liqueur you'd typically keep stocked in your home bar, the addition of this drink can really enhance your blueberry pie.

How does it do this? Essentially, cassis deepens the flavor of the blueberries, making your dessert even more tasty. Moreover, though the alcohol in the liqueur cooks off as you bake your pie, it leaves a unique mouthfeel that levels up the sweet treat even further. We've got all the info you need on how best to use it — and other liqueurs that can upgrade your pie.