Why Your Soup Vegetables Are So Mushy (And How To Avoid It)

Even the most flavorful soup will suffer from sad, mushy vegetables, which is an all-too-common occurrence when it comes to homemade recipes. The issue is the hemicellulose found in vegetables, as this carbohydrate degrades when exposed to high temperatures on your stovetop. The longer vegetables simmer away in the broth, the softer they will become. Fortunately, you can avoid this common cooking faux pas by incorporating vegetables and other soup ingredients in steps, instead of all at the same time.

This technique allows greater control over cooking time, which is key to creating tender, toothsome veggies. For example, incorporating carrots too soon will negatively affect their texture when the soup is ready to serve but adding them after other ingredients (such as meat and onions) lets them impart flavor without becoming too soggy. Being mindful of when you're adding ingredients to a hearty vegetable soup recipe will result in a finished dish that hits all the right notes when it comes to flavors and textures.