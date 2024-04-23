The Easy, Expert-Approved Ways To Upgrade Your Next Margarita
Margaritas are an easy drink for home bartenders to master, but after a while, you may want to go beyond the standard recipe. In this case, Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach Cocktail and Spirit Educator, is the perfect person to ask about cocktail upgrades. Barriere shared some of her professional insights with Daily Meal to ensure you (and your guests) never get bored with margaritas made at home.
Barriere encourages home bartenders to think outside the box and "experiment with unique twists and unexpected ingredients" when making margaritas. Surprising additions create new flavor profiles and allow your margaritas to stand out. For example, consider using certain fruity ingredients in the classic cocktail. According to Barriere, "Adding a splash of grapefruit juice or fresh peaches can add depth and complexity to the drink."
With grapefruit, try using freshly squeezed juice as opposed to store-bought, as most commercial grapefruit juice contains a lot of sugar, which can throw off the balance of flavors. When incorporating fresh peaches into the cocktail, use a purée made from blending chopped pieces of fruit.
Give your margaritas the perfect infusion of heat
If you prefer your margaritas to have bolder flavors, mixologist Tiffanie Barriere has a tip tailor-made for your thrill-seeking palate. "Infusing the tequila with jalapeño or other peppers — seedless, of course — can add a spicy kick," she suggests. While jalapeño seeds don't contain capsaicin (the chemical that gives hot peppers their heat), their proximity to the pith can make them incredibly spicy. As a result, Barriere's recommendation to skip the pepper seeds will temper a bit of the heat and offer a better texture.
The best way to add hot peppers to cocktails is by cutting them into smaller pieces and muddling or crushing the peppers with a portion of lime. To avoid adding too much spice to your margarita, do your muddling in another glass and gradually incorporate the pepper-lime combo into the cocktail. If you don't have a muddler handy, you can improvise your bar tools and use a wooden spoon and sturdy glass instead.
Flower power for the win
When pondering the difference between spirits and liqueurs, remember that spirits refer to distilled products like whiskey and gin, while liqueurs consist of alcohol plus added flavors courtesy of ingredients like syrup, dairy, and herbs. That brings us to Tiffanie Barriere's suggestion that "using flavored liqueurs such as elderflower or hibiscus can add floral notes" to your margarita. Many margarita recipes include triple sec, which is a liqueur that gets its flavor from steeped orange peels. However, floral-flavored liqueurs offer an uncommon flavor that combines fruit, spices, and a heady bouquet, depending on the brand.
For instance, elderflower liqueurs, such as St-Germain, can feature hints of fruit like pears and peaches in addition to an intoxicating floral aroma. As for hibiscus liqueurs like Sorel, prepare your palate for notes of clove, ginger, and nutmeg, which beautifully complement the flowery scent of hibiscus. When incorporating floral liqueurs in margaritas, use half as much liqueur as tequila to maintain a good flavor balance. And if you're the type of person who loves to share their exquisite cocktail concoctions on social media, Barriere recommends "garnishing with fresh herbs such as cilantro or basil" for picture perfection.