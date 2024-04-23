The Easy, Expert-Approved Ways To Upgrade Your Next Margarita

Margaritas are an easy drink for home bartenders to master, but after a while, you may want to go beyond the standard recipe. In this case, Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach Cocktail and Spirit Educator, is the perfect person to ask about cocktail upgrades. Barriere shared some of her professional insights with Daily Meal to ensure you (and your guests) never get bored with margaritas made at home.

Barriere encourages home bartenders to think outside the box and "experiment with unique twists and unexpected ingredients" when making margaritas. Surprising additions create new flavor profiles and allow your margaritas to stand out. For example, consider using certain fruity ingredients in the classic cocktail. According to Barriere, "Adding a splash of grapefruit juice or fresh peaches can add depth and complexity to the drink."

With grapefruit, try using freshly squeezed juice as opposed to store-bought, as most commercial grapefruit juice contains a lot of sugar, which can throw off the balance of flavors. When incorporating fresh peaches into the cocktail, use a purée made from blending chopped pieces of fruit.