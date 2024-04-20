Doritos Baja Fiery Mango Review: All Mango, No Fire

While PepsiCo spun off Taco Bell and other restaurant entities in 1997, Taco Bell has kept Pepsi products on fountain taps ever since. In 2004, the former family members reunited to create a Mountain Dew flavor to be exclusively sold at Taco Bell – Baja Blast. The flavor was initially described as "Mountain Dew blasted with tropical lime" (via The Herald-Sun) and became such a hit with fans that it branched off into other flavors and forms, and its chill attitude still endures two decades on. To celebrate its 20th birthday, Mountain Dew is releasing limited-time drink flavors, and Doritos is dropping a flavor to match — Baja Fiery Mango.

In a provided statement, the Doritos R&D team noted, "Doritos wanted to explore a Mango flavor to lean into the MTN DEW Baja Laguna Lemonade LTO flavor experience. Rather than purely translating the beverage flavors to a chip, the team was particularly drawn to the mango habanero flavor combination, as it's a proliferating flavor on menus and felt truer to Doritos brand and the flavor experiences Doritos consumers are seeking."

I didn't want to miss out on the big birthday bash and cracked open a bag of Doritos Baja Fiery Mango to see if the heat was totally sweet, or perhaps not so neat. This chew and review is based on taste, capturing the spirit of Baja Blast, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

