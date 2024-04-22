Turns Out That Old Gift Card Is Actually A Super Handy Kitchen Tool

Using your old gift card as a kitchen tool is effective and satisfying. You can use it as a makeshift scraper to clean up crumbs and dirt on your counters after use or use it to help rub down surfaces, cabinets, and even your stove. You'll simply cover your countertops with soapy water or your favorite cleaning product, then use the edge of the card to scrape the residual grease and soap away (think window squeegee), resulting in sparkling surfaces. But be sure to wipe the dirt off your card as you go so you don't redistribute that grease and grime around your kitchen. Then, follow up with another round of soap and wipe clean.

Alternatively, that old gift card deserves a serious round of applause for its effective ability to slide in and clean crumbs from those hard-to-reach crevices between drawers, your oven, and other places in your kitchen. And if you — like most of us — have rectangular glass pans, cookie sheets, or highly versatile muffin tins hanging onto dried remnants of meals past, you can use your old card to clean their corners. Jimmy the rounded corner of the card into the corner of your dish, and scrub hard. Worried about scratching your dishes? Don't be — what is perhaps the most convenient part of using your gift card for this is that it works to scrape off all that stubborn gunk without damaging your dishes and pans.